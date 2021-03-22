Couturier (hip) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to play in Monday's game versus the Islanders, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The Flyers will make a final decision after warmups conclude, but all indications point to Couturier being in the lineup.
