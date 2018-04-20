Flyers' Sean Couturier: Will play in Game 5
Couturier (lower body) will dress for Friday's Game 5 against the Penguins, Dave Isaac of the Courier-Post reports.
Couturier was centering Scott Laughton and Wayne Simmonds during warmups and will slot in there for the contest. It's possible the Flyers are limiting his even strength time on ice by putting him on the third line, allowing him to contribute when they earn a man advantage. Either way, those considering him in daily formats should note that he may not see his usual allotment of ice time because of the shift down the lines.
