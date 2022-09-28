Couturier (back) will not require surgery but is still considered week-to-week, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports Wednesday.

Couturier was limited to just 29 games last season and is once again expected to miss some time with reports indicating anywhere between 1-3 months. Without the veteran center in the lineup, Morgan Frost has been stepping into a first-line center role, though Kevin Hayes will likely almost be in the mix for that spot once the regular season begins.