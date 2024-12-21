Couturier will miss Saturday's game against Columbus for personal reasons.
Couturier has six goals and 17 points in 32 outings in 2024-25. His absence will probably result in Olle Lycksell, who was summoned from AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday, making his NHL season debut.
