Couturier won't play in Thursday's regular-season finale against the Canadiens due to rest purposes, Bill Meltzer of the Flyers' official site reports.

Couturier has missed just two games since the Olympic break, but he'll get a night off for the Flyers' regular-season finale. Across 23 appearances since the league's layoff, he's recorded seven goals, three assists, 38 hits, eight blocked shots and eight PIM while averaging 15:32 of ice time. He should be back in action for the start of the playoffs.