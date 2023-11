Couturier (lower body) isn't available for Saturday's game against LA, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Couturier will miss his second straight contest due to the injury. He has two goals and eight points in 10 appearances this year. With Couturier out for Friday's 5-1 win over the Sabres, Scott Laughton logged a season-high 16:49 of ice time, including 1:49 with the man advantage. Laughton is likely to continue to serve in that role Saturday.