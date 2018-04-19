Flyers' Sean Couturier: Won't rule out Game 5 return
Couturier (lower body) indicated Thursday that he is considered day-to-day and wouldn't rule out a return for Friday's Game 5 against the Penguins, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Couturier also relayed that he skated both Wednesday and Thursday, but his status for Friday's contest remains up in the air. More information regarding the star pivot's availability should arise on game day, but it's possible official word won't surface until the team takes the ice for pregame warmups. If he remains unavailable, Jordan Weal could draw into the lineup again for the elimination game.
