Walker registered two assists, three shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Walker entered Saturday on a six-game point drought after a solid start to the campaign. The 28-year-old was able to torment his former team by assisting on the Flyers' first two goals of the contest. He's up to two goals, four assists, 26 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 22 hits, six PIM and a plus-5 rating through 15 outings this season, primarily playing in a top-four role.