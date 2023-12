Walker scored on his lone shot in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

This is Walker's first year with the Flyers after he linked up with the Kings as an undrafted free agent in the 2018-19 campaign. The 29-year-old is on pace for 27 points by season's end, which would be a career high if the defenseman can stay healthy. Boosted by 20:49 of ice time, Walker has three goals, eight assists and a plus-8 rating through 33 contests.