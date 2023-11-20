Walker picked up two assists, one on the power play and one shorthanded, in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Both points came early in the second period, as Walker slipped the puck to Bobby Brink on the man advantage for Philly's second goal -- and Walker's first power-play point of the year -- before causing a Columbus turnover in his own end about five minutes later that created a two-on-nothing break for Ryan Poehling and Garnet Hathaway which Poehling converted. Walker is emerging as one of coach John Tortorella's most trusted blueliners, seeing a career-high 21:05 TOI in 2023-24, and the 29-year-old has a four-game point streak going in which he's amassed one goal and six points. On the season, he's recorded three goals, 10 points, 32 shots on net. 31 blocked shots, 28 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 18 contests.