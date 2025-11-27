Vansaghi had two assists in Michigan State University's 5-2 win over Colgate University on Wednesday.

Vansaghi has earned just five points in 13 outings this season. He had a mere 16 points in 37 games a year ago, which makes his performance so far in 2025-26 a little discouraging. Vansaghi is a Flyers prospect who was selected 48th overall in 2025. He'll be a decent forechecker who can win board battles, but early in his development, it doesn't look like he'll offer much scoring upside.