Gostisbehere won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's Opening Night matchup with the Penguins due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

It isn't clear if Gostisbehere's actually ill, but he's been away from the team since Saturday, and may be forced to miss multiple contests now that his absence has officially been tied to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Another update on the 27-year-old blueliner should be released once he's cleared to rejoin his teammates for practice.