Gostisbehere was issued a two-game suspension by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday for boarding the Penguins' Mark Friedman on Tuesday.

Gostisbehere cross-checked Friedman after Friedman scored an empty-net goal, sending him into the boards at speed. Assuming Gostisbehere sits out the next two games Friday and Saturday, he'll be eligible to return Monday against visiting New Jersey for Philadelphia's final game of the season.