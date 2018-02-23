Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Assists on both goals Thursday
Gostisbehere collected two assists -- one on the power play -- during Thursday's 2-1 win over Columbus.
Another game, another strong showing from Gostisbehere. He's scored his way into top-tier status, as his 49 points rank third among all blueliners. Continue to start Gostisbehere confidently in all settings.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Picks up two more helpers•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Two points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Records pair of assists•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Notches three helpers in win•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Posts first multi-point showing in 17 games•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Struggles after illness•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...