Gostisbehere collected two assists -- one on the power play -- during Thursday's 2-1 win over Columbus.

Another game, another strong showing from Gostisbehere. He's scored his way into top-tier status, as his 49 points rank third among all blueliners. Continue to start Gostisbehere confidently in all settings.

