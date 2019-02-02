Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Back at it Saturday
Gostisbehere (lower body) will play Saturday afternoon against the Oilers, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.
Ghost, who has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) through 48 games, reportedly will tag into the lineup, sharing the ice with Andrew MacDonald at even strength. However, unlike his 5-on-5 cohort, Gostibshere will almost certainly be granted time on the man advantage should the opportunity present itself.
