Gostisbehere has served his two-game suspension and is expected to rejoin the lineup for Monday's season finale against the Devils, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Gostisbehere participated in Monday's morning skate, suggesting he'll return to his customary position on Philadelphia's blue line. He was handed the suspension for boarding Pittsburgh's Mark Friedman. The offensively gifted blueliner will have a nice opportunity to finish his season on a high note against the defensively challenged Devils.