Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Brushes twine twice on man advantage
Gostisbehere recorded two power-play goals in Monday's 3-1 preseason home win over the Islanders.
Gostisbehere blasted home a pair of one-timers from the helping hand of Claude Giroux. Philadelphia ranked 16th in power-play conversion percentage (20.7) last season, despite Ghost notching seven goals and 26 assists on the man advantage through 78 games.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Surges offensively with 65 points•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Notches 50th assist•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Records two helpers in loss•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Notches two assists Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Tallies two points•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: One power-play point shy of 30•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...