Gostisbehere recorded two power-play goals in Monday's 3-1 preseason home win over the Islanders.

Gostisbehere blasted home a pair of one-timers from the helping hand of Claude Giroux. Philadelphia ranked 16th in power-play conversion percentage (20.7) last season, despite Ghost notching seven goals and 26 assists on the man advantage through 78 games.

