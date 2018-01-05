Gostisbehere registered an assist through 20:18 of ice time (4:04 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

The helper improves Gostisbehere to 30 points -- eight goals -- through 27 contests for the campaign, and his 2.33 points per hour pace all defensemen with at least 750 minutes this season. Keep Gostisbehere locked into your starting lineups and continue to view him as an elite scorer from the blue line.