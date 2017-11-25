Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Collects two points in loss
Gostisbehere scored a goal and added an assist during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.
With just three assists through his previous eight outings since returning from an upper-body injury Nov. 4, this was a welcomed outburst from Gostisbehere. He's in the midst of a bounce-back campaign with 18 points through 20 games, and his role as the power-play quarterback of the No. 1 unit boosts both his fantasy floor and ceiling. Continue to view Gostisbehere as a rock-solid option in all settings.
