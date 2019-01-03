Gostisbehere has two goals and five points with a minus-4 rating in the last 15 games.

The 25-year-old started December strongly, but he only had one point in the final six games of the month, and then he didn't record a point in a game on New Year's Day. Gostisbehere's biggest problem, though, may be his plus/minus, which also took a dive in December. Through 39 games, he has a minus-17 rating, which is only four shy of a career-worst minus-21 rating from 2016-17. Furthermore, Gostisbehere is only on pace for a career-low 32 points. It hasn't been a good season for most Flyers, but Gostisbehere's numbers have been one of the most disappointing in Philadelphia.