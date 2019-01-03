Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Continuing poor season
Gostisbehere has two goals and five points with a minus-4 rating in the last 15 games.
The 25-year-old started December strongly, but he only had one point in the final six games of the month, and then he didn't record a point in a game on New Year's Day. Gostisbehere's biggest problem, though, may be his plus/minus, which also took a dive in December. Through 39 games, he has a minus-17 rating, which is only four shy of a career-worst minus-21 rating from 2016-17. Furthermore, Gostisbehere is only on pace for a career-low 32 points. It hasn't been a good season for most Flyers, but Gostisbehere's numbers have been one of the most disappointing in Philadelphia.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Thrives in 5-on-5•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Turning season around•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Struggling to find scoring touch•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Strikes for two points in win•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Busts out of slump•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Really struggling•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...