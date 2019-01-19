Gostisbehere has no goals and two assists with a plus-2 rating in the last 10 games.

His plus-minus has been better lately, but Gostisbehere continues to be a big disappointment in the scoring department. A season after recording a career-high 52 assists, the 25-year-old has just 13 helpers in 47 games this season. He's on pace for about half of the production he posted in the three scoring categories in 2017-18. Gostisbehere has five goals and 18 points with a minus-14 rating this season.