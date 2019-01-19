Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Continuing to struggle
Gostisbehere has no goals and two assists with a plus-2 rating in the last 10 games.
His plus-minus has been better lately, but Gostisbehere continues to be a big disappointment in the scoring department. A season after recording a career-high 52 assists, the 25-year-old has just 13 helpers in 47 games this season. He's on pace for about half of the production he posted in the three scoring categories in 2017-18. Gostisbehere has five goals and 18 points with a minus-14 rating this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Continuing poor season•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Thrives in 5-on-5•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Turning season around•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Struggling to find scoring touch•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Strikes for two points in win•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Busts out of slump•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...