Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Could skate Thursday
Gostisbehere is dealing with scar tissue in his knee and could begin skating Thursday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Gostisbehere has now missed 13 of the last 14 games after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery and dealing with complications after. The 26-year-old should get back on the ice later this week, but it's unclear when he'll be ready to return to game action.
