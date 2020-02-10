Play

Gostisbehere didn't participate in Monday's morning skate due to knee soreness, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Gostisbehere missed 10 games with a knee injury and returned last Thursday, but he was scratched again Saturday. It seems unlikely that he's ready for Monday's home game versus the Panthers, so he'll aim to get back into the lineup Tuesday versus the Islanders.

More News
Our Latest Stories