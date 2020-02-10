Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Dealing with knee issue
Gostisbehere didn't participate in Monday's morning skate due to knee soreness, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Gostisbehere missed 10 games with a knee injury and returned last Thursday, but he was scratched again Saturday. It seems unlikely that he's ready for Monday's home game versus the Panthers, so he'll aim to get back into the lineup Tuesday versus the Islanders.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Not ready for prime time?•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Good to go•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Targeting Thursday return•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Will miss ninth straight game•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Unavailable Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.