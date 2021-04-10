Gostisbehere was demoted to the taxi squad Friday, CapFriendly reports.
Gostisbehere has 12 points through 29 games while averaging 20 minutes of ice time this season. He'll likely be on the roster for Saturday's tilt with Boston.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Tallies sixth goal•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Promoted to active roster•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Rises to active roster•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Lands on taxi squad•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Waived by Philadelphia•