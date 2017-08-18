Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Eager for upcoming campaign
Gostisbehere is fully healthy and excited for the 2017-18 season, NHL.com reports.
Last year, following hip and abdominal surgery, Gostisbehere was unable to build upon his impressive rookie campaign (with seven goals representing a 10-score slide) and Ghost vanished all too often in the Flyers' zone based on an ugly minus-21 rating. Coach Dave Hakstol sent him to the pine as a healthy scratch five times in 2016-17, which goes to show that the bench boss is unafraid to sit a talented playmaker if he's caught in a rut. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old signed a six-year, $4.5 million contract extension in June, and we figure he'll continue hovering around the low 20-minute mark in total ice time as a premier power-play quarterback. Just over 30 percent of his points have take place on the man advantage through 146 career appearances -- including six games of the 2016 postseason.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Signs six-year deal•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Tacks on two assists against Rangers•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Posts two points versus Penguins•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Two-point night in losing cause•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Breaks long goalless drought•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Notches career-high three points•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...
-
Busts: New Knight Fleury tops list
Marc-Andre Fleury becomes the face of the new Legas Golden Knights, but he also doesn't figure...