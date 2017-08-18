Gostisbehere is fully healthy and excited for the 2017-18 season, NHL.com reports.

Last year, following hip and abdominal surgery, Gostisbehere was unable to build upon his impressive rookie campaign (with seven goals representing a 10-score slide) and Ghost vanished all too often in the Flyers' zone based on an ugly minus-21 rating. Coach Dave Hakstol sent him to the pine as a healthy scratch five times in 2016-17, which goes to show that the bench boss is unafraid to sit a talented playmaker if he's caught in a rut. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old signed a six-year, $4.5 million contract extension in June, and we figure he'll continue hovering around the low 20-minute mark in total ice time as a premier power-play quarterback. Just over 30 percent of his points have take place on the man advantage through 146 career appearances -- including six games of the 2016 postseason.