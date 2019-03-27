Gostisbehere has two goals and eight points with a plus-1 rating in the last nine games.

If he keeps this up, Gostisbehere is in for a really nice last quarter of the season, but it's too little, too late for the 25-year-old. He struggled in the first half of the season, and as a result, he isn't far from career lows in the scoring categories. He has eight goals and 28 points with a minus-15 rating in 73 games this season.