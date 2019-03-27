Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Ending season on high note
Gostisbehere has two goals and eight points with a plus-1 rating in the last nine games.
If he keeps this up, Gostisbehere is in for a really nice last quarter of the season, but it's too little, too late for the 25-year-old. He struggled in the first half of the season, and as a result, he isn't far from career lows in the scoring categories. He has eight goals and 28 points with a minus-15 rating in 73 games this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Helps out in overtime•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Extends point streak in Toronto•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Records two helpers•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Struggling again•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Playing a bit better•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Records two helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...