Gostisbehere notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Coyotes.

The helper on Justin Braun's goal snapped an eight-game point drought for Gostisbehere. Still, the 26-year-old has only 12 points, 68 shots on goal and 34 blocked shots in 39 contests this season, which puts him on pace to finish below even last year's career-worst 37-point output.