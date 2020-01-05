Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Ends cold spell with assist
Gostisbehere notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Coyotes.
The helper on Justin Braun's goal snapped an eight-game point drought for Gostisbehere. Still, the 26-year-old has only 12 points, 68 shots on goal and 34 blocked shots in 39 contests this season, which puts him on pace to finish below even last year's career-worst 37-point output.
