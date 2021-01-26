Gostisbehere (COVID-19) was activated and is expected to play Tuesday's game versus the Devils, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Gostisbehere tested positive for COVID-19 before Opening Night, but he's cleared the necessary protocols and will return to action Tuesday, bumping Erik Gustafsson from the lineup. The 27-year-old blueliner played just 42 games last season -- he often served as a healthy scratch -- and produced 12 points and 73 shots on net.