Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Expected to miss Saturday's contest
Travis Sanheim is expected to replace Gostisbehere in the Flyers' lineup for Saturday's game against the Devils, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Gostisbehere's illness will hold him out for at least one contest, so he'll have to wait for Tuesday's matchup with the Rangers for his next opportunity to engage in game action.
