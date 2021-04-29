Gostisbehere (knee) is expected to skate Friday, and if all goes well, he'll be able to return Saturday versus New Jersey, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Gostisbehere has missed Philadelphia's last two games with a knee injury, but he's evidently on the verge of returning to action. The 28-year-old blueliner has picked up 16 points through 37 games this season.