Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Expects to play Wednesday
Gostisbehere (upper body) says he will be ready to play for Wednesday's season opener in San Jose, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
While it's encouraging to hear Gostisbehere say he's ready, players have been wrong about their own injuries before and he did just sustain the ailment on Sunday, so those looking to insert the defenseman into their lineups will need to proceed with caution. Ghost is trending in the right direction, but his owners will probably want an official confirmation from the team Wednesday before locking him in.
