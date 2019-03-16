Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Extends point streak in Toronto
Gostisbehere scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The blueliner has hit the scoresheet in four straight games, producing a goal and six points over that stretch. Gostisbehere is still well off last season's scoring pace with only seven goals and 34 points through 68 games, but he seems to be gearing up for a big finish to the campaign.
