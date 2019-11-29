Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Fortuitous goal ends slump
Gostisbehere was credited with a power-play goal in Friday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.
Gostisbehere broke a tie late in the first period when the puck deflected off his skate and dribbled into the cage behind Calvin Pickard. While the goal was a bit fluky, Ghost won't be complaining, as he sat out the previous three games as a healthy scratch amid a cold stretch.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Sitting as healthy scratch•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Still struggling mightily•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Two points in comeback win•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Still struggling•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Off to slow start•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Played through knee injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.