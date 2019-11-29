Play

Gostisbehere was credited with a power-play goal in Friday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.

Gostisbehere broke a tie late in the first period when the puck deflected off his skate and dribbled into the cage behind Calvin Pickard. While the goal was a bit fluky, Ghost won't be complaining, as he sat out the previous three games as a healthy scratch amid a cold stretch.

