Gostisbehere (knee) will be a game-time decision versus the Devils on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Gostisbehere appears to have received medical clearance, but coach Alain Vigneault will make the final decision on whether to put the blueliner back in the lineup. If Gostisbehere does play against New Jersey, it will likely be Robert Hagg or Justin Braun who gets relegated to the press box.