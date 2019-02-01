Gostisbehere (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with Edmonton, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.

Gostisbehere reportedly felt "okay" following Friday's practice, but the Flyers will have to wait and see how he's feeling following Saturday's pregame warmup before making a final determination on his availability. If Gostisbehere's able to go, he'll likely bounce Andrew MacDonald from the lineup against the Oilers.