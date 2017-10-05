Gostisbehere (upper body) is in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Sharks, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Gostisbehere said he'd be able to play Wednesday, but now it's official that the medical officials did, indeed, clear him. The 24-year-old blueliner will slot into the bottom of the defensive rotation, yet he's expected on the power play. In order to climb the depth chart, though, Gostisbehere will need to prove he's not the same defenseman that posted a minus-21 rating last season.