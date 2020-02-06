Play

Gostisbehere (knee) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against New Jersey, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Gostisbehere has been sidelined for over a month with a knee injury, so it wouldn't be surprising to see his ice time limited against the Devils. The 26-year-old American has notched 12 points in 40 games this season.

