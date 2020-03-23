Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Has five goals in 2019-20
Gostisbehere had five goals and 12 points with a minus-4 rating in 42 games before the coronavirus halted play in March.
It's been a rocky season for Gostisbehere, who's played in just two NHL games since Jan. 8. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in January and then dressed for one game in February before needing additional rest. He just returned to the lineup on March 10 to play in the Flyers' final game prior to the postponement announcement. If there are any positives to be had from the league's lengthy delay, at least the postponed season is giving Gostisbehere additional time to heal.
