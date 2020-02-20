Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Headed for conditioning assignment
Gostisbehere (knee) will join AHL Lehigh Valley on a conditioning assignment, the club announced Thursday.
After returning too soon from a knee injury, Gostisbehere was sidelined the last six contests. The Phantoms play Friday and Saturday versus AHL Rochester and AHL Syracuse, respectively. If Gostisbehere plays in both contests, and doesn't suffer a setback, he could be in the mix to play versus the Sharks on Tuesday.
