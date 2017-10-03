Gostisbehere (upper body) made the trip to San Jose with the rest of the team Monday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Flyers open the season on a four-game road trip that will take them through California to Nashville before their home opener on Oct. 14. It's unclear whether Gostisbehere will be good to go for Wednesday's Opening Night affair against the Sharks, but the fact that he made the trip bodes well for his status for at least one of the four games. Look for further update on the blueliner's status prior to Wednesday's puck drop at 10:30 pm ET.