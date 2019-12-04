Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Heating up a little
Gostisbehere tallied a goal and an assist with a plus-3 rating in a 6-1 victory against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old was off to a slow start this season, but he's been a little better lately with two goals and a plus-3 rating in his last three contests. Hopefully that's a sign of good things to come, but ultimately, it's too small of a sample to tell yet. He has three goals and nine points with a minus-2 rating in 25 games this season.
