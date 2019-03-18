Gostisbehere gathered an assist in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins.

Gostisbehere worked a two-on-one with Sean Couturier in the dying seconds of the extra frame to break hearts all across Pittsburgh. Gostisbehere is on a five-game point streak, with a goal and six helpers as well as 11 shots and eight blocked shots in that span. The 25-year-old blueliner has 35 points in 69 games this season, nowhere near the 65 he recorded last season but plenty to be a useful option to fantasy owners.