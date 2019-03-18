Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Helps out in overtime
Gostisbehere gathered an assist in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins.
Gostisbehere worked a two-on-one with Sean Couturier in the dying seconds of the extra frame to break hearts all across Pittsburgh. Gostisbehere is on a five-game point streak, with a goal and six helpers as well as 11 shots and eight blocked shots in that span. The 25-year-old blueliner has 35 points in 69 games this season, nowhere near the 65 he recorded last season but plenty to be a useful option to fantasy owners.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Extends point streak in Toronto•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Records two helpers•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Struggling again•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Playing a bit better•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Records two helpers•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Back at it Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...