Gostisbehere cleared waivers Wednesday and was designated for the taxi squad.

After posting a career-high 65 points during the 2016-17 campaign, Gostisbehere signed a six-year contract worth $4.5 million annually in July of 2017. The 27-year-old has posted a combined 60 points over three seasons since then. His move to the taxi squad will provide the Flyers with some salary-cap flexibility ahead of the trade deadline, and he can still be called back into the lineup.