Gostisbehere cleared waivers Wednesday and was designated for the taxi squad.
After posting a career-high 65 points during the 2016-17 campaign, Gostisbehere signed a six-year contract worth $4.5 million annually in July of 2017. The 27-year-old has posted a combined 60 points over three seasons since then. His move to the taxi squad will provide the Flyers with some salary-cap flexibility ahead of the trade deadline, and he can still be called back into the lineup.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Waived by Philadelphia•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Multi-point night in blowout loss•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Ties game with power-play tally•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Breaks through offensively•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Expected to debut Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Tested positive for COVID-19•