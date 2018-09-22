Gostisbehere (undisclosed) won't return to Friday's game against the Islanders as a precautionary measure, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

With little details available, it's tough to put a time frame on Gostisbehere's recovery. He could potentially be fine but the team simply wants to run additional tests before re-inserting him into a game. There's no reason to push their top blueliner, either, as he racked up 52 assists and 65 points last season.