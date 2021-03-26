Gostisbehere dished out two power-play assists in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Rangers.

Gostisbehere was partially responsible for New York's sixth goal, as he waved his hand at a shot from the point and either slightly helped deflect it in or needlessly screened his goalie. He made up for that error with a pair of power-play helpers, as the Flyers stemmed the tide a bit after falling into a 6-0 hole. This was only Gostisbehere's second multi-point performance of the season.