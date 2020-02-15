Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Not playing Saturday
Gostisbehere (knee) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Lightning, per the NHL's official media site.
Gostisbehere will sit out for the 15th time in 16 games. Mark Friedman was called up from the AHL to add depth to the blueline. Gostisbehere's next chance to play will be Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets.
