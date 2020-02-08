Coach Alain Vigneault said Friday that he thought a conditioning stint might have been helpful instead of having Gostisbehere return directly to game action Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hall indicates the lineup hasn't been set yet for Saturday's game against Washington and there's some thought elsewhere that Gostisbehere -- who was a minus-1 with no points against the Devils -- could be scratched. The blueliner looked visibly frustrated during Friday's practice, but his coach said he's not aware of any injury.