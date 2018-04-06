Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Notches 50th assist
Gostisbehere picked up two assists in a 4-3 win over the Hurricanes on Thursday.
Everybody went nuts for Gostisbehere during his rookie campaign, but it feels like we may be taking him for granted this season. He now has 51 assists -- an impressive number for a defenseman -- to go with a career-high 64 points in 77 games. The 24-year-old has established himself as an elite point producer from the blue line and a power-play force to boot.
