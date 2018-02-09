Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Notches three helpers in win
Gostisbehere collected three assists -- two with the man advantage -- during Thursday's 5-3 win over Montreal.
The three helpers improve Gostisbehere to 2.27 points per 60 minutes for the campaign, which ranks second in the league among all regular blueliners. He's also now collected a goal and six assists through his latest four outings. Quarterbacking one of the better power-play units in the league makes Gostisbehere a high-floor, high-ceiling asset in all fantasy settings, and it's also worth noting that he's paired with Ivan Provorov for an elite 57.56 Corsi For percentage at five-on-five this season. Gostisbehere might just be scratching the surface of his virtual and real-world value.
More News
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Posts first multi-point showing in 17 games•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Struggles after illness•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Returns to practice•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Expected to miss Saturday's contest•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: No show for morning skate•
-
Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere: Under the weather Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...