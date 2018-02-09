Gostisbehere collected three assists -- two with the man advantage -- during Thursday's 5-3 win over Montreal.

The three helpers improve Gostisbehere to 2.27 points per 60 minutes for the campaign, which ranks second in the league among all regular blueliners. He's also now collected a goal and six assists through his latest four outings. Quarterbacking one of the better power-play units in the league makes Gostisbehere a high-floor, high-ceiling asset in all fantasy settings, and it's also worth noting that he's paired with Ivan Provorov for an elite 57.56 Corsi For percentage at five-on-five this season. Gostisbehere might just be scratching the surface of his virtual and real-world value.