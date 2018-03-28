Gostisbehere assisted on both Flyers goals in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars,

He also added two shots, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. Gostisbehere has three goals and nine points in the last eight games and now sits one point shy of his first career 60-point campaign. The Flyers could yet let a playoff spot slip through their fingers, but their blueline stalwart is doing everything he can down the stretch to try and prevent that from happening.