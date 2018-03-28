Gostisbehere assisted on both Flyers goals in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars,

He also added two shots, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. Gostisbehere has three goals and nine points in the last eight games and now sits one point shy of his first career 60-point campaign. The Flyers could yet let a playoff spot slip through their fingers, but their blueline stalwart is doing everything he can down the stretch to try and prevent that from happening.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories